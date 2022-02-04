Man in Sibu jailed three years for causing grievous hurt

SIBU (Feb 4): A man, 46, was sentenced to three years’ jail and two strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court on Monday after he pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon.

Jamit Unpang was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code which carries for a maximum 20 years’ jail and also liable to a fine or whipping upon conviction.

According to the charge, he stabbed Ferderick Malis Esau, 23, at 8.53pm on Jan 24 at the rear of a shop in Lorong Indah Timur 3 here.

A CCTV footage found out they were fighting at the back lane of a shop.

Ferderick suffered injury on his left chest and was sent to Sibu Hospital for treatment.

The accused was arrested at 11.25am the following day at a rented room in Lorong Indah Timur 3.

Investigation revealed that the accused had stabbed the victim with his own knife.

The fight happened when the accused was provoked and pushed by the victim who was drunk at the time.