Masing’s family holds ‘Ngelumbong’ ceremony to remember him

KAPIT (Feb 4): An Iban traditional ceremony called ‘Ngelumbong’ was held on Wednesday evening to remember the death of Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, at his residence at KM3 Jalan Bukit Goram here.

The ceremony was held by Masing’s family to pay their last respects to him. Masing passed away at Normah Specialist Centre in Kuching on Oct 31 last year.

The ceremony that commenced at 5pm lasted throughout the night till 7am yesterday.

The ceremony started with ‘muai pana’ at 5.30pm on Wednesday afternoon, after which the ‘miring nyabak’ was held at 7.30pm followed by ‘nutong’ at 11pm and ‘berandau entebatu’ and miring ‘ngalu sebayan’ at midnight.

The ceremony concluded with ‘berasuk’ at 7am yesterday.

Masing’s widow Puan Sri Datin Amar Dato Corinne Masing led the family members in the ‘ngelumbong’.

It was attended by Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) leaders including members of parliament and state assemblymen as well as the party’s Central Working Committee (CWC).

Among them were Deputy Minister of Health Datuk Aaron Dagang (Kanowit MP), National Institute of Occupation, Safety and Health (Niosh) chairman Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (Hulu Rajang MP), Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk John Sikie (Kakus assemblyman), Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Dato Majang Renggi(Samalaju assemblyman), Assistant Minister of Utilities and Telecommunication 1 Datuk Liwan Lagang (Belaga assemblyman), Assistant Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts II Datuk Snowdan Lawan(Balai Ringin assemblyman), Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, Murum assemblyman Kennedy Ugon Chukpai, acting PRS president Datuk Joseph Salang and secretary-general Dato Janang Bongsu,

Political secretaries to the Chief Minister Edwin Banta, Charles Chad and Michael Mujah were also present.

Others attending the ceremony were permanent secretary to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development Datu Safri Zainuddin, Kapit Resident Nyurak Keti, Bukit Mabong district officer Robert Liman, Kapit police chief DSP Freddy Bian, Walikota Lating Minggang and former Walikota Dato Philimon Nuing,

Also attending were Temenggong Dato Wilfred Billy Panyau, Pemanca Steward Sawing and other community leaders.