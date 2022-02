SIBU (Feb 4): A 64-year-old motorcyclist from Rh Amas, Sg.Jikang, Julau suffered hands and feet injuries after he was involved in a collision with a car at about 11.20am at Jalan Salim yesterday.

Civil Defence Force, in a statement, said the distress call was received at about 11.28am and they immediately dispatched four personnel to the scene.

The victim complained of pain in the back and right leg and was later sent to Sibu Hospital for further observation.