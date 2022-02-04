PM: Climate change to be taught in schools, govt to study need for SMART tunnel in Shah Alam to solve flood problems

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 4): The government will introduce climate change as one of the subjects in schools and universities in the country in the aftermath of the worst flood in Peninsular Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a statement this evening said that the Disaster Management Committee meeting yesterday had agreed to focus on the whole of society approach for the matter such as educating the people, cooperation with the civil societies and organisation and conducting a study to build infrastructure to stop the flooding in cities including SMART tunnels in Shah Alam.

“The government is aware of climate change which is also one of the factors to the flood disaster in the country.

“In this regard, the creation of key subjects in disaster management at various levels of education, schools, colleges and universities will be implemented so that the whole Keluarga Malaysia can adopt this as a new norm,” he said. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME