Safa receives RM500,000 redONE sponsorship

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 4): Sabah Football Association (Safa) received a sponsorship worth RM500,000 from its main sponsor, Red One Holding Bhd (redONE) on Thursday.

The sponsorship was handed over by redONE chairman Tan Sri T.C Goh during the fund-raising dinner organized by Safa, at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), on Feb 3.

Goh hoped the sponsorship would help boost the performance of the Sabah football team and ultimately regain their past glory.

Goh who is also president of the Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS) and an ardent football sports enthusiast and supporter, was one of the key contributors behind Sabah football team winning the Malaysia Cup in 1994.

He was also appointed as the chief executive officer of Safa in 2017, during the tenure of the then Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Hj Aman as its president.

Goh also facilitated the hiring of former Liverpool striker El Hadji Ousseynou Diouf to play for Safa, which became a popular topic for the football arena at that time.

Goh who has been supporting Safa and Sabah football all these years, once again came to the aid of Safa with the sponsorship, in his capacity as the chairman of redONE; the move was also facilitated by redONE chief operating officer, Ben Teh, and its CEO, Farid Yunus.

When receiving the sponsorship on behalf of Safa, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin who is also Safa president, thanked redONE for coming forward to support Safa.

He also hoped all quarters involved could strive to help boost the performance of Sabah football teams.