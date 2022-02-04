SGH blood bank to hold donation drives this weekend

KUCHING (Feb 4): The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) blood bank will continue donation drives this weekend to ensure adequate supply for patients in need daily.

Tomorrow (Saturday), the blood bank at the Day Care Centre (DCC) block will be open from 9am to 3pm for a campaign organised by Cahya Mata Sarawak.

On the same day, a mobile team will be at Eastern Mall in Siburan from 9.30am to 2.30pm for an external blood donation campaign.

On Sunday, the team will be at Boulevard Shopping Mall from 9am to 3pm for another external blood donation campaign organised by Tay Motors.

The campaign will be held in front of Daiso.

Those who wish to donate blood are reminded to eat before they go, and to bring their identification card, donation card, or book.

Donors are also encouraged to turn up early or at least half an hour before registration closes.

For further information, contact 082-276797 (Blood Bank office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).