Shoplifter wanted over theft at convenience store

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 4): Police are looking for a shoplifter who walked away with RM271.40 worth of goods from a convenience store in Inanam Taipan, here on Wednesday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the incident was detected by the store management when they reviewed the CCTV inside the premises.

“The suspect, clad in a red T-shirt and long pants and wore a cap and face mask, entered the store around 2.30pm on Feb 2.

“CCTV in the store captured the suspect taking several items from the shelves and putting them inside his sling bag before exiting the store without paying,” he said on Friday.

Mohd Zaidi said the store’s employees realised they were missing a few items when they did their stock count for the day.

After reviewing the CCTV, the store management lodged a police report, said Mohd Zaidi, adding that the convenience store incurred RM271.40 losses.

Police urged the public who have any information of the case to contact the Kota Kinabalu police hotline at 088-529 222 or the nearest police station.