Tan Sri Abang Khalid Abang Marzuki passes away

KUCHING (Feb 4): President of the Sarawak branch of the Malay Vehicle Importers and Traders Association of Malaysia (Pekema) Tan Sri Abang Khalid Abang Marzuki died today at Pantai Hospital, Bangsar, in Kuala Lumpur, due to cancer.

His personal assistant, Siti Aisyah Ramli, 34, confirmed Abang Khalid breathed his last at 5.43am at the age of 74.

She said the body was now at the Bangsar Mosque for prayers and would be flown back to Sarawak this afternoon for burial at the Semariang Cemetery here later today.

“Abang Khalid’s health had been deteriorating after undergoing surgery for bowel cancer last Jan 15,” she said when contacted by Bernama here.

Last Nov 25, Abang Khalid, was rushed to the Timberland Specialist Medical Centre in Kuching after complaining of stomach pain and was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer.

Abang Khalid, who used to lead the Sarawak Sepaktakraw Association, was also a former deputy chief of the Semariang branch Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) and former chairman of Pekema Sarawak Foundation, which was established in 2010.

He left a wife, Puan Sri Lily Johari, seven children, including singer and model, Camelia, whose real name is Dayang Noor Camelia, and eight grandchildren. — Bernama