Tasik Biru rep proposes relocation of dilapidated, flood-prone SK Segong

KUCHING (Feb 4): Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep has proposed that SK Segong in Kampung Segong, Bau be relocated to a new site in the village.

He said the proposal to relocate the school came up because the existing school is not only dilapidated but also prone to flash floods.

“We have identified the site, which is a communal land of around 12 acres and is on a high ground in Kampung Segong,” he said during a visit to the site yesterday.

Henry said the next step is for the relevant authorities to get the proposed site approved and also to get a budget from the government for the construction of the school.

The Assistant Minister of Transport believed that the construction of the school would spur the upgrading of the access road, as well as building of a new village multipurpose hall and a futsal court, among others.

Accompanying him during the site visit were Bau District Officer Amelia Siam and representatives of relevant government agencies, community leaders and district councillors.

When met, Kampung Segong headman Amy Mungga said the villagers have been waiting for the relocation of the primary school since 2010.

Kampung Segong has more than 400 households with about 1,600 residents.

He added it would be a relief for the villagers if the new school is constructed on their communal land because the existing one, which is made of wood, is dilapidated and flood-prone.

He said the existing school, which was built in 1968, has never experienced low student intake.

Apart from the new site of SK Segong, Henry also took time to visit site of the ongoing SK Suba Buan school project.

The assemblyman said he will visit the site again next Wednesday to get feedback from the SK Suba Buan school authority and relevant parties involved in the project.

He also said a better and larger road leading to the school would be built as the existing village road is too narrow and inconveniences motorists who use it to get to the school on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Henry also expressed concern over the slow process in the handing over of four primary schools from contractors to school authorities.

The four schools, SK Senibong, SK Skibang, SK Serasot and SK Grogo, are all in the Tasik Biru constituency.

“We are going to find out the reasons behind these delays because the people especially the parents need to know, particularly on when they can use the schools. They (schools) are already completed but the handing over is taking far too long.”

Noting that the schools in Bau district are classified as rural schools, Henry said there are altogether 41 primary schools in the district.

Tasik Biru alone has 21 primary schools and three secondary schools, he added.