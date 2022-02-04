Two cops claim trial to corruption charges

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 4): Two policemen in Papar claimed trial to several corruption charges here in the Sessions Court on Friday.

The first accused pleaded not guilty to charges under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 while his alleged accomplice claimed trial to charges under Section 28 (1) (c) of the same Act, before judge Abu Bakar Manat.

They were accused of receiving bribes from an individual who had brought undocumented workers to Sabah, on separate occasions, between February 11 and February 27, 2019, at separate locations in Papar and Bongawan.

If found guilty, the first accused may face 20 years in jail and a fine of no less than five times the amount bribed, or RM10,000, whichever is higher; while his alleged accomplice may face up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of no less than five times the amount bribed, or RM10,000, whichever is more, if convicted.

Both of the unrepresented accused persons were released on an RM10,000 bail each.

They are required to surrender their passports and report to the MACC once every two months.

Separately, a chief executive officer of a local company claimed trial to two separate charges under Section 23 (1) of the same Act for soliciting for projects.

He allegedly committed the offence in the state capital on October 2, 2017 and March 12, 2018.

The offence provides for a jail sentence not exceeding 20 years and a fine of not less than five times of the bribe.

The unrepresented accused was released on an RM50,000 bail.

He was ordered to surrender his passport and report to the MACC once every two months.

The court fixed March 21 for case management for both cases.