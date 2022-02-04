Two-day conference on Dayak women at BCCK next month

SIBU (Feb 4): Tan Sri Empiang Jabu Research Chair (TSEJRC), Universiti Putra Malaysia in collaboration with Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) and Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association (SDGA) will organise a two-day National Conference on Dayak Women on March 18-19 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

With its theme ‘Dayak Women Making A Difference’, SIDS chairperson Dato Dr Alice Jawan said the conference would be the first ever bridging Dayak women in Malaysia.

“The objective of the conference is to create a platform to facilitate discussions and sharing among Dayak women on various social, cultural, and economic issues.

“It is also our hope to bring Dayak women together and therefore empower them to make a difference in the community and nation,” she added.

The conference will feature prominent Dayak speakers and panels, with discussions on ‘Politics and Governance’, ‘Education and Empowerment’, ‘Women, Youth and Entrepreneurship’ and ‘Culture, Heritage and Digitalisation’.

Among the invited speakers are Peing Tajang, Dr Lucy Sebli Seidelson, Professor Dr Corina Joseph, Dr Rusea Go, Dr Sarah Flora Samson Juan, Councillor Theresa Dustan Udam, Dr Usang Ngrambang, Edric Ong, Ranong Peru, Dr Carolina Sandra Giang, Dr Florince Christy, Dr Welyne Jeffrey Jehom, Associate Professor Dr Stanley Bye Kadam Kiai, and Associate Professor Dr Poline Bala.

The panel of moderators include Prof Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan, Florianna Lendai Michael Mulok, Cherry Linda Keripin, and Janet Rata Noel.

Dr Priscilla Ujang from Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Limited and Senator Susan Chemerai Anding will speak at the conference as keynote speaker and dinner speaker, respectively.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas are expected to attend the opening event.

“All are invited to join the conference, with RM100 registration fee for students, and RM250 for adults. A special early bird rate of RM230 is payable upon registration before Feb 22,” Alice said.

Interested parties can visit https://ncdw2022.com/ for more information.