Unemployed Batu Kawa man fined for threatening to kill cousin

KUCHING (Feb 4): An unemployed man was fined RM3,000 or in default seven months’ jail by a magistrates’ court here yesterday after he pleaded guilty to threatening to kill his female cousin.

Abdul Nor Amizi Affendi, 28, was charged with threatening his cousin, 20, at the family’s residence in Kpg Rantau Panjang, Batu Kawa, about 1pm on Jan 22.

According to the fact of case, the accused suddenly went on a rampage in the house and began chasing and threatening to kill his cousin. He also broke a plastic jug with an intent to stab her with the broken fragment.

It is also understood that the accused is involved in drug abuse.

Fearing for her safety, the cousin lodged a police report, and was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.

Meanwhile, in a different magistrates’ court, a man pleaded not guilty after being charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code for making criminal and death threats to his 28-year-old wife.

The accused, Razz Rozz Fazzaliman Abdul Rahman, 29, was charged with committing the offence about 3pm on Jan 25, at their residence in Jalan Matang, yesterday.

Prosecuting officer was Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin.

The accused, who was not represented by a lawyer, was meanwhile offered bail of RM1,000 but he appealed for it (bail) to be reduced.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi allowed the accused bail of RM500 with a local surety, and fixed March 3 for case management.