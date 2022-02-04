Wan Saiful says PN to field experienced leaders with integrity, credibility in Johor

KLUANG (Feb 4): The Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidates for the Johor state election will be selected based on their integrity and credibility, as well as from various groups, said PN Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

He said the coalition would field experienced and well-known leaders, including from its youth and women’s wings.

“We will offer a combination of the various groups in the society, comprising experienced leaders, as candidates,” he told reporters after attending an information session in Kampung Sri Lukut, near here last night.

Wan Saiful said the list of candidates was still being discussed and would be announced at an appropriate time.

“We have received suggestions from the PN divisions, as well as the youth, women wings. All this is being considered and we will make sure that those selected are the best to serve Johor,” he said.

On preparations for the Johor state election, he said the PN machinery was prepared and ready to move to help in the campaign.

The Johor state election will be called following the dissolution of the State Assembly last Jan 22 and the Election Commission (EC) is expected to announce the election date on Feb 9. — Bernama