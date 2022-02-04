With schools reopening after CNY break, teachers’ unions want parents to ensure children healthy

KUCHING (Feb 4): Teachers’ unions have called on parents to ensure their children are healthy and free from Covid-19 before sending them back to school next week after the Chinese New Year break.

Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) president Zulkiflee Sebli said parents play a vital role in ensuring there is no spread of Covid-19 cases after the holiday.

He said schools should also constantly remind parents of the dangers of Covid-19 transmission in schools.

“More frequent reminders in school WhatsApp groups are necessary to ensure parents are more sensitive to safety and prevention measures. As for the children, they do not know and only follow their parents’ instructions to go to school even though they have symptoms of infection.

“Parents should be honest about their children’s health. Do not force children to attend school if they experience certain symptoms, especially fever, cough, and flu,” he said when contacted today.

He added parents and schools must always remind children to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Strict compliance with the SOPs is still needed in order to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he stressed.

Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) president Adam Prakash Abdullah requested parents perform the rapid test kit (RTK) antigen self-test on their children before bringing them to school.

“This is a responsible step that parents can take towards their children. We understand these children have been at home or in their hometowns and may even have gone on holidays with their families.

“STU hopes that there will no school clusters in Sarawak,” he said.

Adam said STU also hopes schools have taken steps to ensure that they can reopen safely.

“The roles of parents and teachers are very important in ensuring the school is a safe place for lessons. In the same way, we strive to ensure that the SOP is always followed by all,” he said.

Separately, Malaysian Parents Consultative Association (Mapim) Sarawak acting chairman Datuk Rozalix Edi Wahab said parents are worried about the reopening of schools after Chinese New Year due to increasing cases.

“There is a possibility that the spread will increase among the students or at the schools. Mapim Sarawak would like to advise the parents and students to follow the SOPs being implemented by the Ministry of Education.

“We also hope the schools will be more focused in ensuring that students follow the SOPs,” he said.

Students in Sarawak have been on a nine-day break for Chinese New Year since Jan 29.