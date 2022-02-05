Army invites young graduates to join them as cadet officers

KUCHING (Feb 5): The Malaysian army is offering young graduates to join them as cadet officers to be placed in various fields.

Those eligible are invited to attend interviews for ‘2022 Graduate Army Cadet Officers’, the Information Department said in a press statement yesterday.

They must be Malaysians below the age of 27 on Dec 31 2022.

Their physical criteria include height of 1.62 metres for males and 1.57 metre (females) with minimum weight of 47.5kg for males and 45kg for females.

The chest difference for males (between inhaling and exhaling) is 5cm and 4cm for females.

The BMI threshold for both males and females should be 18.0 to 26.9.

The candidates must have these certificates – Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM) or their equivalent qualification – with credit in Bahasa Malaysia (including oral test), English and Mathematics, and also any recognised Bachelor’s degree with Cumulative Grade Point Average of 2.70 (67.5 per cent) and above.

The closing deadline for applications is April 30, 2022.

Applications can be made online by downloading this or scanning a QR Code (see the attached infographic)

Successful candidates for the interview will be informed via their respective email addresses and the interview will be held in June 2022.

For clarifications and detailed information, members of the public are advised to refer to Malaysian Ministry of Defence portal via its official Facebook page (Cawangan Tenaga Kerja-TKC), Instagram (cawangantenaga_ kerja_c) or Twitter (@tenagakerjaC).They may also call 011-65504585.