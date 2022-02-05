Body of man who fell off boat while fishing in Betong found

KUCHING (Feb 5): The body of former soldier, Baki Nyambong, who allegedly fell off his boat while fishing at Batang Skrang, Kampung Lidong in Betong on Thursday was found this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the deceased was found by a villager around 8.40am some 50 metres away from where he allegedly fell off his boat.

On Thursday evening, the 49-year-old went fishing with his brother on separate boats some 1km from their longhouse.

It was also claimed by the deceased’s brother that he saw Baki fall into the river and did not submerged after a few minutes. The frantic brother then called for help at 6.36pm.

This morning, a team of Bomba rescuers managed to recover the body out of the river.

At 8.44am, the Baki’s body arrived at the Bomba’s temporary command centre and was handed over to the Sri Aman District police for further action.

The search and rescue operation which began yesterday involved the police, the Civil Defence Force, the Bomba K9 unit and local villagers.

The operation was conducted within a 1km radius from where the deceased had allegedly fall.