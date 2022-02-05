Kuching cops nab teens for pulling off ‘Superman stunt’ on motorcycle

KUCHING (Feb 5): Two teens were arrested for pulling off ‘Superman stunt’ on motorcycle during ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ last night.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said those two suspects, aged 14 and 17, were arrested under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“They were riding motorcycles while lying chest down on their seats with their legs straight to the back, imitating Superman and were racing each other in a reckless way which could harm themselves and other people,” he said in a statement today.

The ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ was carried out from 5pm to 11.50pm at Jalan Sultan Tengah in Kuching yesterday.

Ahsmon said a total of 14 summons were issued for offences such as not wearing a helmet, no driver’s licence, no front licence plate, fancy licence plate, expired road tax, exhaust and structure parts modification, and dysfunctional obligatory lights, horns and brakes.

He also said the objective of the operation is to keep the roads safe from road bullies who drive or ride their vehicles dangerously.

“The ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ will be implemented continuously to keep track of people who drive and ride dangerously to reduce road accident rates, especially deadly ones in this district,” said Ahsmon.