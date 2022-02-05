Covid-19 cases surpass 1,000-mark in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 5): The number of daily Covid-19 cases surpassed the 1,000-mark in Sabah on Saturday with 1,205 new cases in the last 24 hours.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said with 43.7 per cent of the total infections from symptomatic cases, the daily number is expected to rise further.

“Daily Covid-19 cases continue to rise unabated and breached the 1,000 level today at 1,205 cases, 296 higher than yesterday.

“Cases have tripled in just three days. With 43.7 per cent sporadic/symptomatic cases, we expect the number to rise further,” he said in this Twitter post.

A total of 99.4 per cent of cases on Feb 5 are in Category 1 and 2, three in Category 3, one in Category 4 and three in Category 5.