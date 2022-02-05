Covid-19: Kuching district records 17 cases out of Sarawak’s 42 new cases

KUCHING (Feb 5): The daily Covid-19 cases in Sarawak rose slightly to 42 today, with a majority reported in Kuching, Sibu and Miri, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in a statement said 17 cases were reported in Kuching, nine in Sibu and eight in Miri.

Three cases were recorded in Lundu, Bintulu (2) and one each in Lawas, Kanowit and Song.

Of the total cases, 23 were classified in Category 1 (asymptomatic) while 19 others were in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

No deaths or new Covid-19 clusters were reported today, added the committee.

To date, Sarawak has reported a total tally of 252,945 cases.

Meanwhile, the police have issued nine compounds in Kuching for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering manually before entering a premises.

A total of 13,157 compounds have been issued to date for violations of standard operating procedures.

SDMC added that the state recorded 17 new person under surveillance (PUS) today, and a total of 199 individuals are currently being isolated at 16 quarantine centres statewide.