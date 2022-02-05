Dr Mahathir discharged from IJN today

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 5): Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 8.40am today.

IJN in a statement issued today said Dr Mahathir was recently admitted to the institute for medical treatment and was discharged today, and that he would be recuperating at home.

“Tun Dr Mahathir shall be having his follow-up for continuation of his medical treatment as and when required in the near future,” it said.

According to the statement, Dr Mahathir and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali would like to express their thanks to everyone for their concern and prayers when Dr Mahathir was admitted to IJN.

Yesterday, the media reported that Dr Mahathir was still undergoing recovery process at IJN and was allowed to return home last Feb 2, but required to return to the institute for physiotheraphy and further treatment. – Bernama