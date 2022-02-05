Dr Mahathir: Pejuang’s participation in Johor polls a responsibility which all party members should shoulder

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 5): The involvement of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) in the Johor state election is a responsibility and a trust that must be shouldered by every member of the party.

Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad, in a letter to party members which was uploaded on his official Facebook today, also expresses his regrets for not being able to be with them in facing the Johor state election as he still needs to attend treatment at the hospital.

“I also pray that our struggle will always be blessed and be accepted by Allah SWT. Continue the struggle and never back off no matter what the obstacles and challenges that lie ahead,” he said.

The former prime minister said despite not being able to be with the party members in the Johor state election, his spirit and soul would be with them in every step they were to take.

“For me, the struggle for the country will never end, just like our religious obligations. For me, the struggle is also a religious obligation and a trust that we have to carry as long as we live,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir, who said that he is now recovering, also thanked party members and all the people in the country who prayed for his health.

“Insha-Allah I will recover and we will meet and continue the struggle together,” he said. – Bernama