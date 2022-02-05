Five arrested for suspected gambling

KUCHING (Feb 5): Five suspects aged between 22 and 61 were arrested by the police for allegedly taking part in a gambling session at a house in Taman Mutiara, Bau at 12.45am yesterday.

District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon in a statement yesterday said the suspects are being investigated under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“They were playing ‘Hoo Hey How’ (Holo) at the house when the police arrived,” said Poge, adding the operation was conducted under ‘Op Limau’.

After the police introduced themselves, they proceeded to search the house and arrested the house owner, 60, and four others.

Seized were some money and gambling paraphernalia.

Poge, however, said that none of the suspects had a past criminal record.