Health Ministry: 11 Covid-19 deaths reported yesterday, four BIDs

According to data from the CovidNow portal, Malaysia recorded 11 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, with four people being brought-in-dead. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 5): Malaysia recorded 11 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, with four people being brought-in-dead (BID), data from Ministry of Health’s (MoH) CovidNow portal showed.

This brings the cumulative number of deaths linked to the virus to 32,011 while the total number of BIDs stand at 6,453 cases to date.

The new deaths were in Johor with three cases, two cases respectively in Sabah and Penang, with one case each in Perak, Selangor, Kedah and Terengganu.

Kelantan, Sarawak, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang, Perlis, the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

The MoH yesterday recorded the country’s new Covid-19 cases breaking the 7,000-case mark for the first time in over three months, after logging 7,324 infections.

The last time Malaysia recorded daily Covid-19 cases above the 7,000-mark was on October 16 last year after recording 7,509 that day.

At present, hospital bed utilisation rate nationwide for Covid-19 cases stand at 61.8 per cent, while intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 51 per cent. – Malay Mail

