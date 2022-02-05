Human Resource Ministry receives 7,500 applications for foreign oil palm plantation workers

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 5): The Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) has received a total of 7,500 applications for recruitment of foreign workers in the oil palm plantation sector through special exemption from Jan 28 to yesterday.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan said some of the applications could not be considered as the requests were from employers who were not eligible to apply for foreign workers as they were cooperative and outsourcing companies.

“I wish to remind all employers that all application forms must be filled in by the employer themselves and they should not engage the services of any private employment agency.

“The private employment agencies only act as facilitators and cannot apply for the recruitment of foreign workers on behalf of the employers,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Saravanan said KSM also received applications from employers in other sectors which would open for application from Feb 15.

Earlier, on Jan 15, Saravanan was reported to have said online application via the website www.fwcms.com.my, for recruitment of 32,000 foreign workers quota in the plantation sector through special exemption will open from Jan 28. – Bernama