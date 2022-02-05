KPDNHEP Sarawak: Visit Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme venues to enjoy savings on daily necessities

KUCHING (Feb 5): Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak director Dato Stanley Tan has urged Sarawakians to visit the Keluarga Malaysia Sales Programme (PJKM) venues nearest to them to enjoy savings on daily necessities.

He said that PJKM is offering consumers the option to get a variety of daily necessities at affordable prices that are cheaper, such as chicken, fish, eggs, vegetables, cooking oil, sugar, flour, rice, and selected household items.

“So far, KPDNHEP Sarawak has implemented PJKM throughout the state covering Kuching, Sri Aman, Saratok, Sibu, Mukah, Belaga, Bintulu, Miri, Limbang, Kabong, Kapit, Santubong, Samarahan, Serian, Sibuti and Lawas.

“Visitors to PJKM Sarawak numbered 53,415 people with total sales reaching RM832,934.54 so far. From the feedback received, most welcomed and even requested for the PJKM to be implemented regularly and acknowledged that the price of goods sold can alleviate the cost of living burden of the people in the current situation,” he said.

This weekend (February 5 and 6), PJKM is happening at a few parliamentary locations statewide.

In Serian, it is held at CYK Supermarket from 9.30am to 1.30pm, in Kota Samarahan at Emart Samarahan from 9am to 10pm, while in Santubong at Mydin Samariang from 10am to 2pm.

In Sibuti, it is held at Everwin Supermarket at Taman Tunku from 9am to 1pm.

KPDNHEP also reminded all traders to always abide by the rules and regulations set by the government, said Tan.

“A total of 173 enforcement officers and 101 price monitoring officers from KPDNHEP Sarawak will continue to carry out monitoring and inspection to ensure that supply is always stable and there is no element of profiteering in the market.

“The government calls on the people to be patient in these extraordinarily difficult times, which are also affecting the world and the global supply chain,” he said.

For any inquiries and complaints, contact via WhatsApp at 019-2794317, ez-Adu application, email to e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my or the nearest KPDNHEP branch offices.

PJKM was officially launched by the prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob last December in Kuala Lumpur. It is an effort to help the people reduce the cost of living, where people can enjoy the goods offered at prices up to 20 per cent cheaper than the local market prices.

The latest PJKM has been implemented in more than 46 locations covering all parliamentary constituencies throughout the state of Sarawak.