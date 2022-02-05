KPDNHEP: Supply of eggs to stabilise after CNY holiday

KUCHING (Feb 5): High demand and Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday are contributing to delay in supply of chicken eggs.

According to Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak director Dato’ Stanley Tan in a statement yesterday, 10 poultry farms in the state produced 80 per cent or 1,540,000 eggs per day in early February 2022.

However, high demand before, during and after CNY recently coupled with poultry farms and delivery logistics not operating during the festive holiday had resulted in delays from farms to wholesalers and retailers, he stated.

A total of 173 KPDNHEP Sarawak enforcement officers and 101 price monitoring officers are constantly checking supply of essential goods from manufacturing to wholesalers and retailers.

“Besides chicken and eggs, items inspected include sugar, cooking oil, wheat flour, rice, white bread, milk powder, and vegetables.

“The ministry is confident that supply of eggs will be stable and sufficient for Sarawak when poultry farms and delivery logistics companies are back in operation soon,” said Tan.

KPDNHEP Sarawak urged all retailers to contact their suppliers if stocks dropped to re-order limits and advised consumers not to panic buy as supply was expected to stabilise after CNY holiday according to industry players.

Meanwhile, the government has taken intervention measures by setting Maximum Pricing from Feb 5 to June 5 this year for chicken and eggs Grade A, B and C.

Members of the public may lodge complaints here. Alternatively call 082-466052 (KPDNHEP Kuching operations room), or send complaints via WhatsApp to 019-2794317 (consumer complaints).