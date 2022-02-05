MCC conducts thorough investigation on mass fish death at Bulatan Park

MIRI (Feb 5): Miri City Council (MCC) is investigating the cause of mass fish death in the lake at Bulatan Park here and has also lodged a police report on the matter.

The council’s press statement today disclosed that the incident was brought to the attention of the council during the Chinese New Year holiday by the park-goers.

“Some of these civic minded people had taken immediate action to alert the council and removed the dead fish floating in the lake,” read the statement.

According to an initial report from the council’s maintenance contractor, its four workers have removed more than 100 dead fish from the lake since the incident was reported.

Works were still on going as many of the dead fish were found stuck in the weeds deep in the lake.

“Initial test on the collected water sample from the lake shows that the water is not contaminated.

“Nevertheless, the possibility of an act of sabotage or any other foul play is being looked into.

“The council is still identifying the actual cause of the mass fish death so that remedial action can be taken,” added the press statement.

Meanwhile, MCC has directed its maintenance contractor to continue removing the dead fish since evening of the third day of the Chinese New Year.