Mukah cops arrest Indonesian labourer for suspected drug abuse

MUKAH (Feb 5): A 38-year-old Indonesian laborer suspected to be involved in drug abuse was arrested at the entrance of a plantation at Jalan Mukah-Selangau around 4.30pm on Friday.

According to Mukah Police Chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias, police found 27 straws and a transparent plastic packet believed to contain Methamphetamine when searching the suspect.

“We seized a gray sachet containing a small transparent plastic packet and 27 straws containing drugs believed to be Methamphetamine,” he told Utusan Borneo.

All of the drugs found have been weighed at 5.10 grams and are estimated to be worth RM510.

The suspect was also found positive for Methamphetamine after a urine test at the Mukah District Police Headquarters.

The case was being investigated under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952 and Section 15 (1) (a) of the DDA 1952.