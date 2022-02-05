No armed men tried to enter Sabah, say police

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 5): Sabah police have confirmed that no armed individuals had attempted to enter the state along the waters of Long Patau, Tambisan.

Sabah Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Jauteh Dikun said investigation did not reveal any clue that more than 10 armed men believed to be Filipinos, had infiltrated into Lahad Datu through Tambisan waters.

“Acting on information received by the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom), Sabah security forces including the Royal Malaysian Police and other security agencies immediately conducted a detailed investigation on the allegation.

“The result of the investigation found no indications or evidence of any presence or landing of armed men around Long Patau, Tambisan,” he said.

Jauteh however said that although they did not detect any such attempt or any cross border criminal activities taking place, security forces in the country are always on high alert and take all information seriously.

“We are still investigating and continuing our intelligence gathering to identify the extent of the information received whether it is authentic or otherwise.

“Sabah security forces are always ready to face any threat that could disrupt the sovereignty of our country,” he said during the Ops Selamat 17 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration at Jalan Putatan-Kota Kinabalu, near Kampung Meruntum, in Putatan on Saturday.

Also present was Penampang police chief Deputy Superintendent Mohd Haris Ibrahim.

An allegation that more than 10 armed men had infiltrated into Lahad Datu through Tambisan waters surfaced early this month.

It also claimed that the suspicious armed men were believed to be Filipinos based on their conversation in the Suluk language.

Meanwhile, Jauteh confirmed that only three undocumented migrants have been detained by ESSCom over their alleged involvement in the “Wali Tujuh” deviant teaching activities in Kinabatangan.

“Investigation papers have been completed and any new information will be known next Monday or Tuesday,” he said.

ESSCom had recently arrested the suspects in a raid at a works’ quarters in Ladan Bukit Kertam in Kinabatangan for involvement in the deviant teaching activities.

Investigation and intelligence revealed that the group was led by a master, assisted by two individuals, who had been actively involved in the teaching of “invulnerability and inner power” for about three months.

The suspects were believed to have recruited some 20 members, all of whom were foreign estate workers from around Lahad Datu and Kinabatangan.