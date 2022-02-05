PM Ismail Sabri vows to build 5,000 council homes at KL’s 50th anniversary celebration

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 5): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today pledged to build 5,000 council homes for the urban poor, as he vowed to make Kuala Lumpur city “inclusive”, vowing at its 50th anniversary celebration here that he would pursue a development that leaves “nobody behind”.

Housing is usually a key election issue because of how unaffordable the market has become for a majority of the workforce whose median income is still less than RM3,000, making property ownership severely out of reach especially in the cities.

Ismail said the council homes will be built as part of a drive to elevate the lives of KL’s low income households, in recognition to their contribution to the city’s economy. — Malay Mail

