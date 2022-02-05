Sarawak sees increase in Covid-19 cases with 42 new cases today, says Health DG

KUCHING (Feb 5): Sarawak is seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases, with the state recording 42 new cases today, stated Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a series of tweets on Twitter, he said as of Feb 5, the total number of Covid-19 cases reported nationwide was 9,117 cases.

“This brings the cumulative total to 2,904,131 cases,” he tweeted.

Pada 5 Februari 2022, jumlah kes COVID-19 dilaporkan adalah 9,117 kes menjadikan jumlah kumulatif sebyk 2,904,131 kes Pecahan setiap negeri (Kumulatif):

Selangor – 2,490 (824,437)

Johor – 901 (264,121)

Sarawak – 42 (252,945)

Sabah – 1,205 (251,645)

WPKL – 584 (223,002) — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) February 5, 2022

In the same thread, he revealed that Selangor was leading with 2,490 new cases, followed by Sabah with 1,205.

Several states and territories recorded triple-digit cases, with Johor registering 901 cases, Kedah (847), Kelantan (673), Kuala Lumpur (584), Penang (522), Pahang (470), Negeri Sembilan (416), Melaka (395), Perak (231), Terengganu (123), and Putrajaya (115).

Perlis has 88 new cases and Labuan has 15.