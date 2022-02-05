Sarawak sees increase in Covid-19 cases with 42 new cases today, says Health DG

Saturday, February 5
By Antonia Chiam on Sarawak

Bernama file photo shows a health worker conducting a Covid-19 swab test.

KUCHING (Feb 5): Sarawak is seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases, with the state recording 42 new cases today, stated Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a series of tweets on Twitter, he said as of Feb 5, the total number of Covid-19 cases reported nationwide was 9,117 cases.

“This brings the cumulative total to 2,904,131 cases,” he tweeted.

In the same thread, he revealed that Selangor was leading with 2,490 new cases, followed by Sabah with 1,205.

Several states and territories recorded triple-digit cases, with Johor registering 901 cases, Kedah (847), Kelantan (673), Kuala Lumpur (584), Penang (522), Pahang (470), Negeri Sembilan (416), Melaka (395), Perak (231), Terengganu (123), and Putrajaya (115).

Perlis has 88 new cases and Labuan has 15.

