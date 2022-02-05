Singapore reports 13,208 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

SINGAPORE (Feb 5): Singapore reported 13,208 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, a three fold increase from the number reported a day before.

The republic also reported six fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its nightly data published on its website.

Over the last 28 days, the data showed that 85,357 persons were infected with 99.7 per cent having no or mild symptoms.

Of these, 0.3 per cent required oxygen and supplementation and 0.04 per cent in the intensive care unit.

The weekly infection growth rate here stood at 1.39 on Friday, up from the 1.23 reported on Thursday.

The total caseload for the republic now stands at 379,681, with 866 deaths.

As of Feb 3, 89 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 59 per cent has received booster shots. – Bernama