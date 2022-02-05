Take swift action against contractors who cannot deliver, councils instructed

KUCHING (Feb 5): Local councils have been instructed to take immediate action against appointed contractors who cannot complete projects according to schedule.

In pointing this out, Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian regards any delay in government projects as ‘going against the will of the government and the people’.

“Any development promoted by any local council is to upgrade and improve the facilities meant for the benefit of the residents.

“We cannot accept the situation where the contractors are delaying projects,” he said in a statement issued in connection with an inspection on a drainage project at Lorong 14of RPR Batu Kawa near here yesterday.

Dr Sim, who is also Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, was accompanied by Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) deputy secretary (planning and development) Goh Thiam Ho and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Batu Kawa branch acting chairman Lim Ah Ted.

It is reported that the RM500,000 project set for housing area should have reached completion at the end of last year, but till today, there has yet to be any progress and thus. The situation has been adversely affecting the residents there and those living in the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Dr Sim then instructed Goh to take the immediate necessary action against the contractor.

“Since they (contractor) do not treasure it and the authorities cannot afford to let such project unattended, there should not be leniency anymore,” said the minister, assuring all that he would continue monitoring the project and instructing the councils to report to him directly and immediately any other ‘sick projects’ and the irresponsible contractors.

“Addressing issues promptly and completing projects within the timeframe must now be the order of the day,” said Dr Sim, who is Batu Kawah assemblyman and also SUPP president.