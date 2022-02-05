Teen suffers broken leg, abdominal injury after crashing car over median, oncoming pickup truck at Jln Song

KUCHING (Feb 5): A 19-year-old male driver suffered from a broken left leg and an abdominal injury after he was involved in an accident with a pickup truck near Tabuan Heights at Jalan Song here around 9.15pm last night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the driver was believed to have lost control of his Myvi before crashing over the median and onto the opposite road, then collided with the pickup truck.

“The 19-year-old from Jalan Matang was heading towards Tabuan Laru from Jalan Tun Jugah when he lost control of his vehicle,” said Alexson in a statement today.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck, both males aged 24, however did not suffer any physical injuries.

He added that the pickup truck was heading towards Vivacity Megamall from Tabuan Heights prior to the accident.

Due to the impact, the front section of both vehicles were badly damaged.

Alexson said the police have recorded the statement from the occupants of the pickup truck, and visited the 19-year-old driver at the Sarawak General Hospital.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.