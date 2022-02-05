Three vehicles damaged in accidents caused by oil spill

KUCHING (Feb 5): Three vehicles were damaged in accidents due to an oil spill at Jalan Samariang here around 6am yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the first accident involved a car which skidded off the road and landed on its side on the road’s shoulder.

He added that a 53-year-old traffic warden from Kuching North City Hall Commission who was in the area decided to control the traffic and parked his motorcycle on the road shoulder.

“A few moments later, another vehicle driven by a 31-year-old female driver skidded and crashed into his motorcycle parked on the road shoulder,” said Alexson.

He added that the warden and the female driver did not suffer any physical injuries.

A police report was lodged by both victims for insurance purposes at 3.10pm yesterday. Both claimed that the accident was due to an oil spill.

“Investigation at the scene also proved that an oil spill has caused slippery road condition. The accident is not due to the fault of the drivers,” he added.