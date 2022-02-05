Uggah: Strong faith in CM’s leadership helped GPS clinch victory in recent state polls

KUCHING (Feb 5): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) did well in the last state election because of the people’s strong faith in Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s leadership.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, GPS was able to convey its message to the people that it was in the election to elect a chief minister who could lead the state to greater stability, harmony, progress and prosperity.

“The rakyat have great faith in us and supported us and the end result was that GPS was able to win 76 out of the 82 seats contested.

“This fine achievement however comes with the great responsibility of giving back to the rakyat what they deserve — serving them to the best of our ability.

“All of us from the GPS, we must give our best shot,” he said.

Uggah said this at an appreciation reception for Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bakong, Ubar and Rimbas Ili branches for their hard work in securing GPS’ win in the Saribas constituency at the Spaoh Community Hall today.

Saribas assemblyman Mohd Razi Sitam, who is also Assistant Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development as well as Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat joined Uggah at the reception.

Uggah said the Betong Division was very fortunate that Layar assemblyman Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu had retained his seat and was now appointed the Assistant Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development.

He added that in order to serve well, all elected representatives needed feedback from the people.

“We want to know their development plans and expectations.

“We want to know if there is any group in their midst still needed extra efforts in freeing themselves from the shackles of poverty,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said among GPS’ top priority was how to help rural folks generate stable income from their land.

“(There) is the need to bring in internet connectivity to more such areas, or enhance existing service, as we want (the people’s) tomorrow to be better than today for them,” he said.

On income generation, he said this would be planned through modern agriculture.

“In Betong, the state government have approved the setting-up of agroparks at Bebuling and Lubok Tamang, apart from the RM108-million Bebuling Airport project.

“The agroparks are model agriculture setups to teach the people modern agricultural practices such as precision farming, including livestock farming.

“There would be regular consultations between the people and the relevant departments and agencies on the such and other plans for them,” he said.

On another issue, Uggah advised longhouse folk who rear pigs for their own consumption to heed the advice of the Veterinary Services Department to protect their livestock from the deadly African Swine Fever.

Meanwhile, in his speech earlier, Mohd Razi hoped the construction of the Tamang Lubok Agropark project could be expedited for its benefits to be felt by the people.

He was optimistic that this high-impact project would create countless job and business opportunities, as many longhouses and villages were within its vicinity.