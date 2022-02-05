Wedding ceremony triggers cluster in Beaufort

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 5): A new Covid-19 cluster was recorded in Beaufort on Saturday.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the community cluster — Kluster Kg Weston – was triggered by a wedding ceremony involving family members in Kg Lubok and Kg Menengah.

“The index case was a 66-year-old man who was confirmed positive through PCR test on Feb 3 at the Penampang Health Clinic after having symptoms of fever, cough and body aches since Jan 30.

“The results of the close contact screening found three positive. The index case previously attended the wedding ceremonies in Kg Lubok and Kg Menengah, Weston on Jan 29 and Jan 30.

As of Saturday, the total number of cases related to this cluster is 27 and 22 were reported on Feb 6.

All the patients have been isolated and given further treatment.