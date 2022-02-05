With more Covid-19 cases predicted, Health DG urges public to get booster shot to contain infection

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 5): Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah urged the public to get the booster jab, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country is predicted to increase further in the coming days.

“Our daily Covid-19 cases continue to rise as predicted in the next couple of days and weeks. Yesterday, 99 per cent were in category 1 and 2. More importantly please go for your booster dose ASAP. This chart below clearly shows you why,” Dr Noor Hisham tweeted, sharing a screenshot of the chart from the CovidNow portal run by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

The chart shows Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people by vaccination status, which showed that those who have received their booster shot and the double doses recording a lower number of infections.

