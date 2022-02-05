Young ‘reporter’ in Kedah dreams of interviewing prime minister

SUNGAI PETANI (Feb 5): The young lad who gained internet fame with his slick reporting style on the discovery of a large python at a public market in Bukit Selambau near here is hoping to have a one-on-one interview with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Muhammad Haziq Mohd Asyraf, 12, said it was his dream to meet the country’s number one leader whom he only saw on TV and newspapers.

“I really want to meet him. I want to interview the PM (prime minister) and I will also make doughnuts and bread for him,” he told Bernama when met at his home in Kampung Penghulu Tua, Bukit Selambau near here yesterday.

His Facebook live video on the discovery of the large python on Jan 24 gained over 1.2 million views.

Muhammad Haziq who also likes cooking, seems like a quiet boy, but his character changes in front of the camera.

Muhammad Haziq’s mother, Nur Shakilla Zainol, 33, said she and her husband Mohd Asyraf Ahmad, 37, strongly supported their son’s interest and encouraged him to continue producing news report videos to hone his talent.

Nur Shakilla said since Muhammad Haziq’s video on the discovery of the python went viral on social media last month, many parties came forward to give their support to her eldest son who attends Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Selambau.

“I thank those who paid attention to my son and those who contributed schooling aid to him and his sister,” she said.

Earlier, Kedah Civil Defence Force director Lt Col Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub who visited Muhammad Haziq and his family at their home handed over schooling aid to him and his seven-year-old sister Sara Salsabilla.

“This contribution is to support Muhammad Haziq who is a great example to his friends and other children,” he said.

Muhammad Haziq’s reporting skills has not only caught the hearts and attention of the Malaysian public but also the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, as well as Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa who gifted him with a mobile phone and a tablet. — Bernama