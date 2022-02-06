Analysts positive on Affin Bank’s proposed divestment

KUCHING: Affin Bank Bhd’s (Affin Bank) proposed divestment in Affin Hwang Asset Management Bhd (AHAM) has garnered positive reactions from analysts, with some noting that it will help to materialise the group’s financial year 2022 (FY22) plans.

To recap, on behalf of the Board of Directors of Affin Bank, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (Affin Hwang IB) announce that it had, along with selected key senior management of AHAM (AHAM KSM) and Starlight Asset Sdn Bhd, an investment holding company incorporated by funds managed by CVC Capital Partners (Starlight Asset), on January 28, 2022 entered into a conditional share sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for the proposed divestment of 7,594,338 ordinary shares in AHAM, representing approximately 68.35 per cent of the equity interest in AHAM, for a provisional cash consideration of RM1,537.9 million, subject to price adjustments as well as the terms and conditions as set out in the SPA.

“We are positive on this development, as it will help to materialise the group’s FY22 plans which we were previously sceptical about,” the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) said.

“Additionally, it is understood that the disposal will not be subject to FY22 one-off prosperity tax, which is a relief to the group.

“The enlarged war chest could assist the group in growing the group’s market share in which it aspires to achieve RM90 billion loans book by FY25 (3QFY21: RM49 billion).

“While there are no promises on special dividends from this deal, we reckon that every RM100 million rewarded to shareholders would translate to an additional five sen dividend payment (2.8 per cent yield).”

Valuation-wise, Kenanga Research believed the price tag of RM1.42 billion for the entire 63 per cent stake is favourable at 3.2 per cent price-to-assets under management (P/AUM) (within regional averages of 1.3 per cent-3.9 per cent).

“It also roughly translates to an overall market capitalisation of circa RM2.3 billion which is close to our initial expectation should the unit be spun off instead.”

The research arm of Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) was also pleased with AHAM’s high disposal value, which works out to be 2.8 per cent P/AUM, a premium compared to its 2014 acquisition P/AUM of 1.8 per cent and industry mean merger and acquisition (M&A) valuation of 2.2 per cent.

“Whereas from a P/B perspective, it was priced at 19.1-fold, being significantly higher than current implied market valuation of 0.4-fold,” HLIB Research said.

“In turn, Affin Bank is poised to pocket a divestment gain of RM1 billion and see its CET1 ratio bumped up by 2.9 percentage points (ppt) to above 16 per cent.”

HLIB Research gathered that AHAM’s contribution to group profit before tax (PBT) is 20-30 per cent and losing this portion of business may shave FY23 return on equity (ROE) by 100-150 basis points (bp).

“We understand Affin Bank’s main intention is to plough back the sale proceeds to drive its core banking business. However, we think this is a slow way to plug the gap left by AHAM.

“Moreover, ROE would also be hit by the enlarged equity base, resulting from the RM1 billion disposal gain (estimated to be circa 40bp).

“Nevertheless, Affin Bank did not rule out the potential for special dividends, which in turn can help to ease ROE pressure (we calculated every RM100 million payout or 2.6 per cent dividend yield, may lift ROE by 4bp).

“Separately, Affin Bank is redeeming its RM1 billion medium-term notes (MTNs) that has high coupon rate of 5.45 per cent, translating to a cost saving of RM55 million (works out to be 10 per cent of PBT); this move enhances ROE by circa 35bp.”

Taking into consideration the loss of income from AHAM, cost saving from the RM1 billion MTNs redemption, and enlarged equity base, the research arm estimated the overall net negative impact to its FY23 profit forecast is 13 to 24 per cent while ROE may fall by 105 to 155bp.