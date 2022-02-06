Awang Tengah: Taiyo Yuden to invest RM4.1 billion for expansion

KUCHING (Feb 6): Japanese electronic component manufacturer Taiyo Yuden plans to invest a total of RM4.1 billion to expand its operations on a new 70 acres of land in Sama Jaya that the state government has allocated, says Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

In a statement yesterday, the deputy chief minister said he has assured Taiyo Yuden that the state government would provide all the necessary assistance to ensure the expansion plan is completed as scheduled.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment, said Taiyo Yuden had been in operation in Sama Jaya since 1996, and thanked Taiyo Yuden for its strong confidence in the state leadership.

“Construction works for phase 1 began last year and is expected to complete by 2023. The company is expected to recruit an additional 2,000 employees in 2023 for phase 1 operation. It now employs 5,300 workers where 98 per cent are local,” he said in the statement.

The statement also mentioned that Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, received a courtesy visit from Taiyo Yuden (Sarawak) outgoing managing director and chief executive officer Yoshio Akimoto on Friday.

During their meeting, Awang Tengah thanked Akimoto for his close cooperation and support, especially for Taiyo Yuden’s ambitious expansion plan in Sama Jaya during his tenure.

The incoming MD and CEO of Taiyo Yuden (Sarawak) Masashi Toyama accompanied Akimoto during the courtesy visit.

According to the statement, Akimoto will be leaving Sarawak to assume the post of MD at Taiyo Yuden (Changzhou), China.

Assistant Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, the ministry’s acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron and special functions officer Datu Liaw Soon Eng were also present during the courtesy call.