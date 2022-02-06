Bandar Kuching MP calls for clearer, safer traffic control protocol for dignitary escorts

KUCHING (Feb 6): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has called on the police to come up with a clearer and better traffic control protocol when it comes to escorting dignitaries (VVIPs) and their entourage.

Dr Yii said this is to ensure that the public would not be exposed to the risk of danger when a priority lane is cleared for the VVIPs.

He said this is in view of an accident involving two vehicles that happened outside of Hornbill Skyway involving the entourage of a dignitary.

“The traffic police on duty should have done a better job of controlling traffic to ensure safety and more importantly to directly tend to the safety of the accident victims first before even allowing the VVIPs entourage to continue passing.

“We are fortunate that only two vehicles were involved in the accident and nobody was seriously injured. It also happened during non-peak hours. If not, it may have been worst or cause even more traffic congestion.”

Dr Yii opined that the least the VVIP could have done was to come out or get his protocol personnel to check on the situation, take the necessary information, show concern and then get it sorted.

“But in this incident, it’s truly shocking when every single car in the motorcade just drove off, giving a perception that the public’ safety is not a concern.”

In view of this, he said the standard operating procedures and protocol for VVIP escorts must be reviewed and reformed.

“This is also in view of recent incidents where emergency ambulance was even made to give way to these VVIP escorts even though it risk endangering the lives of those in the ambulance.”

Regardless of their status, Dr Yii stressed the safety and security of other motorists must be prioritised to avoid a difference in class or double standards in treatment of different people.

On top of that, he also called on the authorities to remove the “dangerous small exit” at Jalan Lapangan Terbang, as he opined that it is too short a distance for cars coming from opposite direction to slow down to give way for any outgoing vehicles using that exit.

“Safety and security of all must be prioritised, and they should not allow such shortcuts that will endanger the public at large,” said Dr Yii.