Bisaya Pesta Babulang, Buffalo Race may make a comeback this year, says association

KUCHING (Feb 6): The Bisaya Pesta Babulang in Limbang and its famous Buffalo Race may make a comeback this year after a three-year hiatus, said Sarawak Bisaya Association president Joseph Blandoi.

In a statement today, he said the staging of both events usually held in the month of June are subjected to the latest Covid-19 pandemic situation.

According to him, the association’s supreme council in a recent meeting had outlined the festival and buffalo race as among the main events in its activities calendar this year.

“Since the pandemic two years ago, many activities had either been shelved or put on the backburner, including our 50th anniversary celebration last year.

“We may have to modify the holding of our festival this year where several events will be held either physically or virtually or in hybrid manner. This shall be possible with technology.

“Some of the events which are normal parts of the festival can be split-up and be held spread out throughout the year. Such options are inevitable to avoid over crowding so as to comply with the health standard operating procedure (SOP),” he said,

He added premier events such as the buffalo race, cultural night stage show and the ‘Panakod Babulang’ (receiving of the guest of honour) would be carried out from June 3 to 5.

“These are very popular with tourists from Brunei, Labuan and Sabah and from Sarawak itself,”

Joseph said other activities being lined up are the opening of the association building, a development seminar/workshop, ‘Rakit Babulang’ (rafting), Babulang charity golf, fun run and the annual appreciation dinner gathering.

The last Pesta Babulang and Buffalo Race was held in 2019, attracting some 10,000 visitors to Batu Danau, Limbang.

It is a festival significant to the Bisaya community of Sarawak.