Canon Malaysia Bags another gold in the Putra Brand Awards

KUALA LUMPUR: Canon Marketing Malaysia (Canon) has won another gold in the cameras, IT and office and business equipment category at the 2021 Putra Brand Awards.

Launched in 2010 by the Association of Accredited Advertising Agents Malaysia (4As) in association with Malaysia’s Most Valuable Brands (MMVB), the Putra Brand Awards is the brand award voted by Malaysian consumers.

The 2021 awards nominees included reputable brands from various industries and the winners are determined by the result of votes by over 11,000 consumers across multiple categories.

“We are humbled by this recognition given by Malaysian consumers, and we will continue our commitment to offer innovative solutions with greater user experience through our range of quality products such as cameras, printers, office equipment as well as multi-functional devices both to the business and retail segments,” said Canon Marketing Malaysia president and chief executive officer Shunji Yoshikai.

Yoshikai also thanked Canon’s employees who have contributed to this significant achievement by upholding the trust and confidence of its consumers despite the challenges arising from the pandemic.

Guided by its Kyosei philosophy, he reassured that Canon will continue to stay true to its spirit of giving back to the community and constantly be reminded to work together for the betterment of the communities and environment.