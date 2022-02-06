Covid-19: Sarawak records three Category 5 cases out of 58 new daily infections

KUCHING (Feb 6): Three out of the 58 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak today were classified in Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The last time the state recorded any Category 5 cases was on Jan 25, where one such case was registered.

Of the remaining cases, 35 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 19 in Category 2 (mild symptoms) and one in Category 4 (lung infection and requiring oxygen).

The new daily infections in the state saw an uptick from yesterday, rising from 42 to 58 with a majority reported in Kuching, Sibu and Miri districts.

On the breakdown of cases, SDMC said 21 cases were reported in Kuching, Sibu (14) and Miri (13) while Kanowit recorded four cases, Lawas (3) and one each was recorded in Kapit, Selangau and Tatau.

No deaths or new Covid-19 clusters were reported today, the committee added.

To date, the cumulative tally of positive cases recorded in Sarawak numbers at 253,003.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 10 compounds, all in Kuching, for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering manually before entering a premises.

Thus far, the police have issued a total of 13,167 compounds for violations of standard operating procedures.

SDMC also said the state recorded 22 new Person Under Surveillance (PUS) cases today, and a total of 188 individuals are currently being isolated at 16 quarantine centres statewide.