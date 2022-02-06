Covid-19 self-test kits ‘flying off shelves’ after cases surge in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 6): Covid-19 Antigen rapid self-test kits are flying off the shelves as the number of infections in Sabah surged during the Chinese New Year.

In fact, the test kits are out of stock in some pharmacies and retail outlets in the state’s capital.

According to Luyang Pharmacy owner Yee That Hian, there had been high demand for Covid-19 self-test kits before the Lunar New Year.

He said the test kits were sold out at his pharmacy since January 27.

“We had close to 20 customers wanting to buy the test kits today but we have run out of stock.

“Our supply will be replenished next week,” he said.

Yee said he had acquired the test kits in limited quantity as the price was regulated by the government.

As such, he said most pharmacies would not stock up on the test kits in large quantities to avoid losses in case of any charges to the ceiling price.

“As we only had limited stock, the 100 test kits we had were sold out on January 27.”

Nevertheless, Yee said he has contacted his supplier and the test kits should be available again next week.

He further said that the sudden increase in the sale of test kits could be due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, which prompted the public to conduct self-test at home.

It was learned that some members of the public had taken the initiative to do Covid-19 self-test before attending gatherings, including Chinese New Year activities organized by associations as well as lion dance troupes before they perform.

Some private companies also require their employees to show negative test result before they return to work after the Lunar New Year.

In light of the spike in Covid-19 infections, close contacts of the positive cases are buying the test kits as well, which further triggered the demand.

The reopening of schools after the Chinese New Year break are also driving up the sale of the test kits.

Meanwhile, an importer of the test kits said one of self-test kit brands he imported from China was sold out on Saturday.

“Our new stock from West Malaysia is expected to arrive in three days.”

He also confirmed that the sale of Covid-19 test kits has increased significantly in recent days.

It was learned that the test kits are also flying off the shelves at retail outlets such as 99 Speedmart and Mr DIY.

Sabah recorded an increase in Covid-19 cases over the last few days, reaching 1,285 positive cases on Sunday.