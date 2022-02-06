CovidNow: 52.6 pct of Malaysia’s adult population given booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 6): A total of 12,307,360 individuals or 52.6 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow portal, a total of 22,929,020 individuals or 97.9 per cent of adults have completed their vaccination, while 99.2 per cent or 23,222,612 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,791,080 individuals or 88.7 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 2,868,945 individuals or 91.2 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 73,328 vaccine doses were dispensed, with 15,673 as the first dose, 782 the second dose and 56,873 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative total of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 63,914,165.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s Github portal, 14 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, five in Selangor, four in Sabah, two in Kuala Lumpur and one each in Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Perak. – Bernama