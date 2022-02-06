‘Early screening, treatment of cancer gives better chance of recovery’

KUCHING (Feb 6): Sarawak should emulate developed countries by screening for cancer early with follow-up treatment.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said in comparison, only 20 to 30 per cent Sarawakians seek treatment mostly at stage 4.

“Currently, only about 10 per cent of those suffering from stage 1 breast cancer come for screening and treatment compared to 40 per cent in developed countries,” Fatimah told reporters after officiating the lighting up of Sarawak State Assembly Building (DUN) at Kuching Waterfront Friday evening.

The iconic landmark was lighted up in orange, pink and blue with collaboration of SCAN and DUN Secretariat to mark World Cancer Day which falls on Feb 4 to promote awareness, fight stigma, enhance education and inspire action.

The minister encouraged non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as Society for Cancer Advocacy & Awareness Kuching (SCAN), Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS), Pink & Teal EmpowerHer, Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group (SBCSG) to intensify efforts to increase awareness especially among the B40 group in rural areas as those with stage 1 cancer have 100 per cent chance of recovery if treated early.

Meanwhile, SCAN advisor Datin Dayang Mariani Abang Zain said the activity themed ‘Give Your Locks, Give Them Hope’ was organised to encourage the public to donate their hair to make wigs for cancer patients.

For more details, got to Facebook at Feb.comscankch or www.scan.org.my.

A cancer guidebook in Iban ‘Nuan Bisi Roman? Nama Patut Utai Dkereja Nuan: Malin Orang Sakit’ was launched by Fatimah during the event. Initially published in English, the book has been translated into Bahasa Melayu and Mandarin.

Also present were DUN secretary Pele Peter Tingom, SCAN president Sew Yoon Lui, Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group president Datin Juriah Salehan, Pink Ribbon Sarawak president Suriani Rapaee and Pink & Teal EmpowerHer president Dr Abigail Jerip.