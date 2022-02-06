Fatimah: PBB Women wing plays vital role in ensuring all promises made in GPS manifesto fulfilled

KUCHING (Feb 6): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women wing plays a vital role in ensuring that all promises made in the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) manifesto are fulfilled, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The PBB Women chief said with GPS winning the state election last year, the PBB Women wing will need to work hard to deliver what was promised to the people.

“GPS is a responsible party, and we walk the talk. What we have promised, we deliver.

“As such, the PBB Women wing plays a vital role so that we can implement what was promised in our manifesto within this five years,” she said during the PBB Women Supreme Council appreciation dinner at a hotel here last night.

Fatimah believed that PBB Women wing will be able to assist the GPS government in implementing its manifesto such as in ensuring inclusive equality rights for all Sarawakians, eradicating urban and rural poverty, improving the efficiency of disaster management and empowering women’s participation in the state’s development.

Fatimah also called PBB women to continue working hard and be diligent in their contribution towards Sarawak’s development.

She said such attributes should be maintained as this can improve the image of PBB Women wing.

Commenting on the event, Fatimah said the dinner was held to appreciate the PBB Women wing leaders who have led the party’s machinery during the last state election.

“We are also grateful that there were no Covid-19 election cluster, and this is due to the PBB Women’s compliance to the standard operating procedure (SOP),” she added.

Among those present at the event was PBB Women wing vice-chief Datin Sri Angelina Ujang.