Fire destroys house in Kabong

SARATOK (Feb 6): A house, which was used by a family to operate a tuck shop at Jalan Simpang 4 in Kabong, was gutted by fire last night.

According to the house owner, his family was staying next to the house, which is located about 52 kilometres from here.

Saratok Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Muhammad Shukur Jamaludin said that they received a distress call on the fire at 10.43pm and a team of nine firefighters were despatched to the scene.

However, when the firefighters arrived at the scene, the wooden house was totally razed to the ground, he added.

“The villagers helped to extinguish the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby houses. Nevertheless, the family’s house located beside was slightly burnt,” he said.

Fortunately, all family members managed to escape to safety and and villagers involved in fighting the fire were not injured in the incident, he added.

The cause of the fire and losses are still under investigation.